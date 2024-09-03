Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / J'khand CM Soren meets Kharge, Rahul, assembly poll preparation discussed

J'khand CM Soren meets Kharge, Rahul, assembly poll preparation discussed

The meeting comes days after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP

Hemant Soren
The Congress and the JMM are part of an alliance government in the state. Image: X@HemantSorenJMM
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi here and discussed the upcoming assembly polls.

The meeting comes days after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP after resigning from the JMM citing dissatisfaction with the party's current style of functioning and "bitter humiliation".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Soren met Kharge and Gandhi at the Congress president's residence here. Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and Soren's wife Kalpana Soren were also present during the meeting.

Though Soren termed the meeting as a courtesy call, preparations for the assembly polls later this year were learnt to have been discussed.

Champai Soren was appointed chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren to resume office on July 4 after being granted bail.

The Congress and the JMM are part of an alliance government in the state.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Athawale's party to contest 8-10 seats in Haryana if no agreement with BJP

Premium

Caste remains a crucial factor in Haryana's candidate selection process

Only Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali: Eknath Shinde

ADGP conducts comprehensive review of security in Jammu ahead of elections

Haryana Assembly polls rescheduled to October 5 from October 1: EC

Topics :Hemant SorenRahul GandhiAssembly electionsJharkhandmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story