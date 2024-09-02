BJP crisis deepens in J&K: Anger, exits, power clashes ahead of polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing internal strife in Jammu and Kashmir, with rising tensions among party members over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The saffron party has already seen the resignation of two veteran leaders in Jammu, and now, discontent is brewing in the Kashmir Valley, particularly over the BJP's decision to contest only half of the seats (eight out of sixteen) in the Valley in the first phase of voting, scheduled for September 18.

Despite announcing 29 candidates for the second and third phases, only one candidate is contesting a Valley seat, exacerbating the anxiety among the party’s rank and file. The recent Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP not field any candidates in the three seats in Kashmir, further fuelling frustration.

BJP's poll conundrum: Defectors over loyalists?

Several leaders have voiced their disappointment, stating that they were instructed by the party to prepare for the elections, only to be "let down" when the BJP opted to support recent defectors over long-standing party members. These leaders, who have been loyal to the BJP even when it was ostracised in the Valley, are now accusing the party of following a “use and throw” policy.

A senior BJP leader in Kashmir expressed deep frustration, stating, "When we joined the party 15 years ago, we were given preferential treatment. Now, after dedicating our blood and sweat to this party, we are being sidelined."

The resentment is particularly strong in South Kashmir, where the BJP is skipping all eight seats — areas once known as militant hotbeds.

Another party leader from South Kashmir voiced concern that recent entrants to the party are being favoured over those who have been loyal for nearly two decades. Prominent leaders like Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Kulgami, and Bilal Ahmad Parray have been sidelined, along with second-tier leaders such as Altaf Thakur and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat. These leaders are questioning the BJP’s treatment, especially after their sacrifices in a region where joining the mainstream was once taboo.

The situation escalated last week when the BJP’s only District Development Council member from Pulwama, Minha Lateef, resigned after being denied a ticket from the Pampore Assembly segment. The party instead chose Showkat Gayoor, a newcomer who joined the BJP only a few months ago. Critics within the party allege that Gayoor’s proximity to Darkhshan Andrabi, a member of the BJP National Executive and chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, was the primary reason for his selection.

'BJP vs BJP': Multiple power centres

The internal turmoil is compounded by the existence of multiple power centres within the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The party’s Valley-based leaders had threatened mass resignations last August, accusing the Jammu-based leadership of not trusting Kashmiri leaders. Despite attempts to resolve these issues by making leadership changes, the divisions persist.

Commenting on the fractured state of the party, one senior leader told The Indian Express, "Each leader is propping up his own cadre. We have groups led by state BJP president Ravinder Raina, former minister Sunil Sharma, and BJP general secretary Ashok Koul, each creating their own lobby, which is damaging the party."

Darkhshan Andrabi has denied any involvement in ticket distribution, stating, "I have no role in assigning posts or giving tickets. I am just a simple worker who believes in taking everyone along." BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul has also dismissed the allegations, highlighting the need for both old and new faces in the party.

The controversy has even extended to the party’s selection for the Habba Kadal seat in Srinagar, which was given to a Kashmiri Pandit migrant, sparking further outrage. A local BJP leader from Srinagar questioned the decision, stating, "There is no logic in it. The only reason seems to be a lack of trust in us."