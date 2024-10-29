Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

The Congress party on Monday, announced a combined list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The party announced four candidates for Maharashtra and two candidates for Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the Congress has announced Madhurimaraje Malojiraje Chhatrapati from Kolhapur North, Sajid Khan Mannan Khan from Akola West, Heera Devasi from Colaba and Chetan Narote from Solapur City Central.

With this, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 102 of 288 Assembly seats.

Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The MVA alliance have declared candidates for 268 seats so far. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have fielded their candidates on 84 and 82 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The Congress also released its final list of two candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, fielding Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.

With this, the party has declared a total of 30 candidates for the Assembly polls that will be held in two phases next month.

Earlier, the Congress had declared two lists of 21 and seven candidates in Jharkhand.

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance has been in power in the eastern state since 2019.

Elections for the 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

The counting of votes for both elections will be taken up on November 23.