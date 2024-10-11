The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Eknath Shinde, has decided to request the central government to raise the income threshold for the "non-creamy layer" category. The proposal seeks to increase the current limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per year, thereby expanding reservation benefits to more individuals within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

During a meeting on Thursday, the state cabinet highlighted the need to broaden eligibility for reservation benefits, responding to calls for more inclusive criteria for the non-creamy layer, especially for those not classified as economically well-off.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved a draft ordinance to grant constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission. The ordinance, which will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, includes the creation of 27 new posts to strengthen the commission’s operations.

In the months leading up to the Haryana elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini similarly raised the annual income limit for the creamy layer from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Experts believe this move played a significant role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) success in the Haryana Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 seats with support from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and OBC communities.

What is a 'non-creamy layer certificate'?

A non-creamy layer certificate, which confirms that a family's income falls below a certain threshold, is required to access reservation benefits under the OBC category. By raising the income limit, more individuals from the OBC community become eligible for reservation benefits and government schemes. This change is particularly significant for families with government employees whose earnings have increased due to the Seventh Pay Commission, pushing them just above the current limit and making them ineligible for benefits.

As Maharashtra prepares for its Assembly elections, this move is seen as a strategic effort to regain OBC voter support. The state government has expressed its intention to engage in prompt discussions with the Union government to implement the change, underscoring the urgency in addressing these voter concerns.

(With agency inputs)