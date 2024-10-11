AAP to appoint 11 volunteers for every booth to oversee voting in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to appoint 11 dedicated volunteers for every booth to oversee voting during the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. These volunteers will also carry forward Arvind Kejriwal's message and the achievements of the AAP government, the AAP said in a statement on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a meeting held at the party headquarters here, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak took stock of the party's readiness for the poll and urged volunteers to remain resolute in their efforts to serve the people of Delhi, it said.

"The AAP is fully prepared for the upcoming elections, and we will not rest until Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected as Chief Minister," Pathak said.

As the elections approach, the party plans to deploy 11 volunteers at every booth, who will act as "soldiers on the ground", he added.

According to the statement, Pathak also cautioned the party workers against falling into any BJP conspiracy, and focus solely on the welfare of Delhiites.

The party aims to secure a decisive lead at every booth, ensuring a strong performance across the capital, it added.