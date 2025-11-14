Chapra election result 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav trails BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhoti Kumari has taken early lead over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contender Shatrughan Yadav, also known as Khesari Lal Yadav, in the Chapra Assembly seat.

By 12:30 pm, Kumari had secured 12,611 votes, while Yadav trailed with 9,526 votes.

The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections commenced at 8 am today. As per the Election Commission of India’s instructions, postal ballots were counted first, followed by votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Chapra Assembly seat

Chapra Assembly constituency, situated in Saran district of Bihar, is a general category seat and forms one of the six segments of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has traditionally witnessed closely contested elections and has a unique electoral pattern, often alternating between candidates from different communities and parties.

After delimitation, the Vaishya community emerged as the largest voter group in Chapra, accounting for around 65,000 of the total electorate of approximately 289,000. The incumbent, Dr C N Gupta of the BJP, has held the seat for the past two consecutive terms. Polling in the constituency was conducted during the first phase of the Assembly elections ALSO READ: Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Kumar Singh takes early lead Chapra key candidates ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here The main contenders for the seat are Chhoti Kumari from the BJP, Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav representing the RJD, and Jai Prakash Singh of Jan Suraaj.