Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / 'Victory of good governance': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's Bihar poll win

'Victory of good governance': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's Bihar poll win

As the NDA surged past the majority mark in Bihar, PM Modi praised the verdict as a triumph of development, welfare and good governance, congratulating CM Nitish Kumar and alliance partners

Modi,Narendra Modi,Amit Shah,Amit,election,coting,lok sabha voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "victory of good governance".
 
"It is the victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice," PM Modi said, adding that the mandate will empower the ruling alliance "to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar".
 
"The NDA has ensured all-around development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha for this resounding victory," he added.
 
He further went on to promise a new identity for the state, along with plenty of opportunities for the youth and women.
 
"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," he said. 
 
Adding to it, Amit Shah said the results are a clear mandate for “women’s safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor” in the state.
 
The Home Minister stated that the NDA’s performance reflected public approval of its governance model. “This resounding mandate is the people’s seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar,” he said.
 
Shah added that PM Modi had “worked wholeheartedly for Bihar” over the past 11 years, while CM Nitish Kumar had “worked to pull it out of the darkness of ‘jungle raj'".
 
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA was leading on over 200 seats in Bihar as of 5.25 pm.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Singh wins by 28,206 votes

Bihar results: How Nitish Kumar's political playbook evolved each election

BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar, says 'never doubted the result'

Topics :Amit ShahBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story