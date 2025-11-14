'Victory of good governance': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's Bihar poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "victory of good governance".

"It is the victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice," PM Modi said, adding that the mandate will empower the ruling alliance "to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar".

"The NDA has ensured all-around development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha for this resounding victory," he added.

He further went on to promise a new identity for the state, along with plenty of opportunities for the youth and women. ALSO READ: As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises "In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," he said. Adding to it, Amit Shah said the results are a clear mandate for “women’s safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor” in the state.