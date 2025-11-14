'Victory of good governance': PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's Bihar poll win

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "victory of good governance".
"It is the victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice," PM Modi said, adding that the mandate will empower the ruling alliance "to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar".
"The NDA has ensured all-around development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha for this resounding victory," he added.
He further went on to promise a new identity for the state, along with plenty of opportunities for the youth and women.
"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," he said.
Adding to it, Amit Shah said the results are a clear mandate for “women’s safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor” in the state.
The Home Minister stated that the NDA’s performance reflected public approval of its governance model. “This resounding mandate is the people’s seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar,” he said.
Shah added that PM Modi had “worked wholeheartedly for Bihar” over the past 11 years, while CM Nitish Kumar had “worked to pull it out of the darkness of ‘jungle raj'".
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA was leading on over 200 seats in Bihar as of 5.25 pm.
