Alinagar Assembly election results: Will Maithili Thakur win from the seat?

Alinagar Assembly election results 2025: Bihar voted in a two-phase Assembly election this year, with Phase 1 concluding on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. Alinagar constituency recorded a 60.18 per cent turnout in Phase 1 and was part of the state's two-phase election cycle that witnessed strong participation across Bihar. The voter turnout in Phase 1 was recorded at 65.08 per cent, and 68.79 per cent in Phase 2, according to official figures.

Polling for the first phase of elections took place on 121 seats and for the second phase on 122 seats.

Alinagar constituency

Alinagar is a key legislative assembly constituency in Darbhanga district. It is located nearly 38 km east of Darbhanga town, the district headquarters, and approximately 145 km north of the capital city Patna. The constituency has traditionally been influenced by Brahmin, Yadav, and Muslim voters.

It is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency and comprises Alinagar, Tardih, and Ghanshyampur community development blocks, along with the Motipur panchayat.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Alinagar's registered voters stood at 275,559.

Key contenders in Alinagar

Maithili Thakur (BJP): Folk singer Maithili Thakur made her electoral debut from the Alinagar constituency. By fielding a 25-year-old from a constituency that has been an RJD stronghold for decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to tap into Mithila's deep-rooted cultural pride and turn it into political strength.