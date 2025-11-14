Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Alinagar Assembly election results: Will Maithili Thakur win from the seat?

Alinagar Assembly election results: Will Maithili Thakur win from the seat?

Alinagar election results 2025: Counting of votes for high-stakes election begin. Will BJP's Maithili Thakur win her first contest?

Maithili Thakur, Binod Mishra
Maithili Thakur contested against RJD's seasoned politician Binod Mishra | Photo: Facebook
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alinagar Assembly election results 2025: Bihar voted in a two-phase Assembly election this year, with Phase 1 concluding on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. Alinagar constituency recorded a 60.18 per cent turnout in Phase 1 and was part of the state's two-phase election cycle that witnessed strong participation across Bihar. The voter turnout in Phase 1 was recorded at 65.08 per cent, and 68.79 per cent in Phase 2, according to official figures.
 
Polling for the first phase of elections took place on 121 seats and for the second phase on 122 seats.  CATCH BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS 2025 LIVE UPDATES

Alinagar constituency

 
Alinagar is a key legislative assembly constituency in Darbhanga district. It is located nearly 38 km east of Darbhanga town, the district headquarters, and approximately 145 km north of the capital city Patna. The constituency has traditionally been influenced by Brahmin, Yadav, and Muslim voters. 
 
It is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency and comprises Alinagar, Tardih, and Ghanshyampur community development blocks, along with the Motipur panchayat. 
 
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Alinagar's registered voters stood at 275,559. 

Key contenders in Alinagar

 
Maithili Thakur (BJP): Folk singer Maithili Thakur made her electoral debut from the Alinagar constituency. By fielding a 25-year-old from a constituency that has been an RJD stronghold for decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to tap into Mithila's deep-rooted cultural pride and turn it into political strength.
 
Maithili Thakur contested against RJD's seasoned politician Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj Party's Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary.  ALSO READ | Raghopur Assembly election results 2025 |  Phulwari Assembly election results 2025

Bihar elections: What did exit polls predict?

 
The majority of exit polls on Tuesday evening predicted a decisive victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar 2025 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is set to improve on the 43 seats that it secured in the 2020 Assembly elections.

Bhaskar

NDA: 145-160
Mahagathbandhan: 73-91
Others: 5-10

Chanakya

NDA: 130-138
Mahagathbandhan: 100-108
Others: 3-5

Matrize

NDA: 147-167
Mahagathbandhan 70-90
Others: 2-10

People's Pulse

NDA: 133-159
Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patna Sahib Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins

Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Key constituencies to watch out for

Premium

'Everyone from outside is struck by Bihar's rural road connectivity'

Bihar Assembly polls: Model Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16 in Patna

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story