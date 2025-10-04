PM Modi launches schemes worth ₹62k crore with poll-bound Bihar in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a series of education and skilling initiatives worth over ₹62,000 crore, including a major national scheme to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and several youth-focused programmes in Bihar, which goes to polls later this year.

The Prime Minister unveiled PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) — a centrally-sponsored scheme involving an investment of ₹60,000 crore. The programme aims to modernise 1,000 government ITIs under a hub-and-spoke model, comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs.

He also launched Bihar’s revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which about 500,000 graduates will receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for two years, along with free skill training. The redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme will now offer interest-free education loans of up to ₹4 lakh to ease the financial burden on students pursuing higher education.

PM Modi inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University, envisioned to offer industry-oriented and vocational courses. “Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji devoted his entire life to social service and the advancement of education... The skill university being established in his name will serve as a powerful means to carry forward that vision,” he said. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the Bihta campus of NIT-Patna, which can accommodate 6,500 students. The campus features advanced facilities, including a 5G use-case lab, a Regional Academic Centre for Space in collaboration with ISRO, and an innovation hub supporting local start-ups.

At the event, PM Modi distributed appointment letters to more than 4,000 newly recruited state government employees and released ₹450 crore in scholarships for 25 lakh students of classes 9 and 10 under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Scholarship Scheme. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government for improving Bihar’s education system and employment opportunities. “The Bihar government has taken new resolutions for the state’s development and has decided to double the number of people getting employment in the next five years as compared to the last 20 years,” he said. He said the aim is to ensure that Bihar’s youth can find opportunities within the state, instead of migrating elsewhere. “It is rather difficult to restore a tree whose roots are rotting, and this was the state of Bihar during the RJD rule,” he said, crediting the NDA government for turning things around.

Recalling how poor education once forced lakhs of students to migrate, the PM said, “Every parent wishes for their child to study and progress locally. However, due to compulsions, lakhs of children had to leave Bihar and migrate to places like Banaras, Delhi, and Mumbai. That was the true beginning of migration.” Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said people should be cautious of those trying to “steal” the honour associated with former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. “Thakur was not bestowed the title of Jan Nayak by social media trolls, but it is a reflection of people's love for him,” he said.