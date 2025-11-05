Who is the 'Brazilian model' Rahul Gandhi says voted 22 times in Haryana?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections, pointing to the image of a “Brazilian model” that was allegedly used for voting by 22 different persons under different names across 10 booths.

Presenting a photo of the woman, Gandhi said: “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, Election Commission of 'vote chori' in Haryana “One fake photo is used in a single assembly segment to cast 100 votes… This is to create space for BJP people to come from other states and vote,” Gandhi alleged, adding that this was why the ECI refused to release CCTV footage from polling booths. Where did the image originate? Gandhi also mentioned Matheus Ferrero, the photographer who clicked the image, along with a QR code leading to the stock image website Unsplash. An independent reverse image search using Google Lens showed that the photo has appeared on multiple webpages as a stock image, with the first appearance traced to March 2, 2017, on Ferrero’s Unsplash profile under the title “woman wearing blue denim jacket”.

While Ferrero’s page lists Belo Horizonte, Brazil, as the location, no information is available about the woman’s name or nationality. At the time of publishing, the Unsplash webpage had been removed. Before deletion, the image had recorded 59,780,503 views and 421,224 downloads. ALSO READ: 'Trying to provoke Gen Z?' BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claim What else did Rahul Gandhi claim about voter manipulation? Gandhi said the use of the Brazilian woman’s photo in his presentation was “for a logical reason”. He alleged that vote theft in Haryana occurred through five categories of malpractice — duplicate voters, invalid addresses, bulk voters, and the misuse of Forms 6 and 7. According to him, together, these practices accounted for 2.5 million cases of voter fraud.