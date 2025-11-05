Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of vote theft in the Haryana Assembly polls, questioning whether he was trying to provoke the ' Gen Z ' with his “baseless narratives".

Rijiju's statement came almost an hour after Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, claimed that 2.5 million voters in Haryana are fake , citing an example of a "Brazilian model" who allegedly voted 22 times across 10 booths under different names.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi addressed the press to hide his failures. There will be polling in Bihar (tomorrow), however, he was sharing stories about Haryana. This shows that the Congress has nothing left in Bihar and this is why to deviate attention, he is raking up Haryana issue."

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, Election Commission of 'vote chori' in Haryana On Rahul Gandhi's Brazilian woman voter claim, Rijiju said, "During elections, he (Gandhi) goes abroad. During Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. When he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas, gives them to his team, and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile matters." 'Is Rahul Gandhi trying to provoke Gen Z,' asks Rijiju During his address, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the "young people, GenZ of India" to be aware of the alleged vote theft, urging them to come forward and set things right through "truth and non-violence".

On this, Rijiju said, “Is he trying to provoke Gen Z? The people of our country are wise. The entire new generation stands firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi... To divert attention from this, Rahul Gandhi is playing games and attempting to defame our country, but such conspiracies will never succeed in India." ALSO READ: Nepal's Gen Z know who they are against; but who are they fighting for? Congress leaders knew they would lose: Rijiju Rahul Gandhi also claimed to have “100 per cent proof" of vote theft, accusing the BJP of orchestrating it not only in Haryana but across several other states. He also questioned the confidence displayed by the Haryana Chief Minister ahead of the results.