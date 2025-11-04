Bihar Assembly elections Phase 1: Key dates, candidates, political parties

Bihar is preparing for its upcoming Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), all 243 assembly seats will go to polls during these two phases. The results will be declared on November 14.

The current assembly’s term ends on November 22, 2025, and 2,616 candidates are in the race across both phases.

When are Bihar Assembly elections 2025?

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, and the voting for the second phase will be held on November 11.

This election has drawn special attention because of a controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the process of revising electoral rolls. When is the first phase of polling? The first phase of polling will be held on November 6, from 7 am to 5 pm. The ECI has clarified that voters standing in the queue at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes. Phase 1: Key dates • Issue of gazette notification: October 10, 2025 • Last date of nominations: October 17, 2025

• Scrutiny of nominations: October 18, 2025 • Last date for withdrawal: October 20, 2025 • Polling date: November 6, 2025 • Completion of election: November 16, 2025 When does the Model Code of Conduct come into effect? The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect immediately after the Election Commission announced the election schedule in October 2025. During this period, the government cannot introduce new schemes, make policy changes or carry out official transfers that may influence voters. The MCC will remain active until the final results are announced.

Will there be an exit poll after phase 1 voting? No, exit polls will be released after the first phase on November 6. The Election Commission has allowed exit polls only after the completion of the second phase on November 11. Bihar Assembly polls: Top constituencies in fray A total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts will vote in the first phase. Prominent constituencies include Raghopur, where Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD is contesting, and Begusarai, represented by Kundan Kumar of the BJP. Other key seats include Khagaria, Ujiarpur, and Nalanda, with candidates from major parties such as the Congress and JD(U) also in the fray.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Top candidates in fray The political contest is primarily between two major alliances: • NDA (National Democratic Alliance): Led by the BJP and JD(U), with smaller allies like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). • INDIA Bloc (Mahagathbandhan): Includes the RJD, the Congress and Left parties, including CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M). • Jan Suraaj Party: A new front led by A new front led by Prashant Kishor Several political heavyweights are contesting in the first phase, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The ECI data shows that 1,314 candidates are contesting in the first phase alone. Other key names include Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, and RJD’s Bhola Yadav.

Celebrities are also in the race. Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) and folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP) are among the popular faces contesting. When is second phase voting for Bihar elections? The second phase of polling will be held on November 11, covering the remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar. According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Voting will take place at 90,712 polling booths, with an average of 818 voters per booth, to ensure smooth and accessible polling. When is the result of Bihar Assembly elections? The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be declared on November 14, and the election process will conclude by November 16.