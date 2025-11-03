NDA promises defence corridor, flood panel in Bihar if voted to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a defence corridor will come up in Bihar and factories will be set up in each district if the NDA is voted to power.
Addressing a poll rally in Sheohar, Shah exuded confidence that the NDA will again form government in Bihar, and the RJD-Congress will be wiped out by 1 pm on November 14 when the election results are declared.
"From the time of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya to Narendra Modi, the Gandak, Koshi and Ganga rivers have wreaked flood havoc in Bihar. The NDA, if voted to power, will form a commission to make Bihar flood-free," he said.
We will establish a defence corridor in the state, and set up factories in each district in addition to building MSME and industrial parks... We will launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya on the consecration day of the Sita temple, the home minister said.
Shah also said he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Rs 850-crore Sita temple at Punaura Dham here.
He said the Mithilanchal region will be developed as a global knowledge centre at a cost of Rs 500 crore, and the Sitamarhi-Ayodhya Ramjanaki Path will be built for Rs 550 crore.
Besides, Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on doubling the Ayodhya-Sitamarhi rail track, Shah said.
The NDA will transform Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea and Bhagalpur airports into global standards, he said, adding, each district of Bihar will also have a medical college.
Our PM sanctioned Rs 18.70 lakh crore to Bihar in 10 years compared to only Rs 2.80 lakh crore during the RJD-Congress rule... Lalu Prasad's tenure was full of scams; only the Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi pair can ensure a developed Bihar, Shah asserted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
