Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dates, key parties, and what to expect

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw closer, political activity across the state has reached an inflection point. All the major alliances and parties are holding back-to-back rallies, roadshows, and door-to-door campaigns as the first phase of polling approaches.

On the final day of campaigning ahead of Phase 1, top leaders from the major parties in Bihar addressed large gatherings across the state, making some of their last promises to voters.

When are the Bihar elections?

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will officially begin on November 6 and will be held in multiple phases. The elections, often described as the 'mother of all state polls', are being closely watched nationally due to Bihar's political significance and its 243 assembly seats.

Meanwhile, this year’s Assembly polls have also attracted attention due to controversy around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of voter lists, with opposition parties alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. When is the first phase of polling? The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 6, 2025. Voting will be held across several districts, including those in south and central Bihar. Thousands of polling stations have been set up, with tight security arrangements by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. When is the second phase of polling? The second phase will take place on November 11, covering the remaining constituencies in Bihar. Each phase will decide key battleground seats that could determine the outcome.

When is the exit poll? An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken immediately after they have exited the polling stations. Exit polls for 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will be released by major media houses after the completion of the final phase on November 11. Exit polls will be released after the polling ends at 6 pm. When does the Model Code of Conduct come into effect? Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule in October 2025. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force immediately after the announcement. During this period, the government is prohibited from announcing new schemes, policy changes, or transfers that could influence voters. The MCC remains in effect until the election results are officially declared.