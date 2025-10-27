Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / The Lalu-Nitish story: From Mandal brothers to fierce political rivals

The Lalu-Nitish story: From Mandal brothers to fierce political rivals

The three-decade saga of Lalu and Nitish mirrors Bihar's turbulent political landscape, where alliances are made and broken with striking frequency

Nitish Kumar with Lalu Yadav
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar at a public event — their decades-long journey from allies to rivals has shaped Bihar’s political landscape.(Photo: X/@laluprasadrjd)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar -- the two towering figures of Bihar's politics -- have had a tumultuous relationship, bordering on political differences and personal ambitions. Spanning over three decades, their association reflects the shifting sands of regional politics, caste loyalties, and coalition arithmetic.
 
From their early camaraderie to today's fierce competition, here is a comprehensive overview of their complex relationship.
 

From JP movement to political bond

 
Both Lalu and Nitish took their first political steps in 1975 when they joined the students’ movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as the JP Movement. In their early years, they were very much part of the Mandal-era socialist cohort shaping Bihar’s political discourse by supporting the Mandal Commission's recommendations for OBC reservations in India.
 
In 1989, when Lalu became Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Nitish not only supported him against more established figures but also served as his principal advisor. He even wrote his press notes.
 

1990s: Growing rift

 
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, as Lalu’s political graph rose in Bihar, Nitish focussed more on national politics. However, their alliance began to fracture amid ideological differences and governance disputes.
 
By 1993–94, Nitish had parted ways from Lalu Yadav, forming the Samata Party and contesting independently in the 1995 Assembly elections – a move that signalled a clear break from Lalu’s leadership.
 
Lalu’s conviction in the Fodder Scam in further distanced the duo, as Nitish continued consolidating his governance narrative.
 

1995–2005: NDA entry and the first chief ministerial stint

 
Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar for the first time during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. The partnership continued in the 2000 Bihar Assembly polls, when he briefly became chief minister in March that year. However, he resigned within a week as he failed to prove his majority in the Assembly.
 
In 2005, Nitish became Bihar’s chief minister for the second time after his Janata Dal (United) party won 88 of the 139 seats it contested, while ally BJP secured 55 of 102 seats. Together, they crossed the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, which had fewer seats at the time due to the creation of Jharkhand. This brought an end to 15 years of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi’s rule.
 

2015: The Mahagathbandhan

 
After poor electoral performance in 2014, Nitish recalibrated and reunited with Lalu's RJD and Congress to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections. The alliance roared to power, securing 178 of 243 seats. Though RJD emerged as the largest party, Lalu ceded the chief ministership to Nitish.
 

2016–2017: The silence and split

 
Within a year, tensions surfaced as Nitish grew restless about Lalu’s influence via family members in cabinet roles. The 2017 CBI raids on Lalu’s family offered Nitish the pretext for quitting the alliance and returning to the NDA.
 

2022–2024: Short-lived reunion

 
In August 2022, Nitish broke with BJP again to reclaim the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
 
By January 2024, Kumar had become dissatisfied with his role and perceived lack of influence within the broader opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Citing internal issues and dissatisfaction, he resigned as chief minister and promptly rejoined the BJP-led NDA, forming a new government in the state.
 

Early 2025: Lalu’s peace offering, Nitish’s rejection

 
In January, Lalu publicly extended an olive branch, stating Nitish was “always welcome” to rejoin the INDIA bloc. Nitish responded with a non-committal gesture, suggesting the prior alliances were mistakes and that he preferred the NDA alliance going forward.
 
Nitish's comment that aligning with Lalu had been a “mistake” underscores not only his drift from earlier camaraderie but also the sharp positioning ahead of November's Bihar polls.
 

Brief timeline

 
1970s–1989  - JP Movement origins; Nitish advises Lalu as LoP (1989)                    
1993–1995   - Nitish splits, forms Samata Party; contests alone (1995)                      
2000             - Nitish briefly becomes CM with NDA support
2005             - Nitish returns as CM with BJP backing  
2015             - RJD–JD(U) alliance wins, Lalu steps aside for Nitish
2017             - Nitish quits Mahagathbandhan amid corruption probes                        
2022             - Nitish rejoins RJD-led bloc                                                  
2024             - Nitish returns to NDA before polls
Jan 2025      - Lalu offers teams-up; Nitish calls past alliance a “mistake”
 
The relationship between Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar defies static characterisation. In 2025, the narrative is less about their shared history and more about divergent ambitions amid the high stakes of Bihar’s electoral landscape.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waqf Act promise: Can Tejashwi deliver if Mahagathbandhan wins Bihar polls?

EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters list on Monday evening

Tejashwi promises govt job law in 20 days; Shah vows to deport infiltrators

CM Nitish promises 10 mn job opportunities for Bihar youth in next 5 yrs

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP spar over two Bihar icons ahead of polls

Topics :Nitish KumarLalu Prasad YadavBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story