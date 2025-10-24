Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

The Election Commission on Friday asked all political parties to label AI-generated content, disclose creators, and remove misleading material within three hours ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a strong advisory on the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content during elections, cautioning political parties against its misuse to influence voters and warning them that doing so would violate the integrity of the campaigning process.
 
The announcement comes barely a fortnight before the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.
 
The commission noted the misuse of “hyper-realistic synthetically generated information, including depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages,” which it said “is contaminating the level playing field in the electoral arena and disrupting fair and equal conditions for all political participants". 
 
 
The ECI also directed all political parties to use a clear label saying 'AI-Generated', 'Digitally Enhanced', or 'Synthetic Content' for any synthetically-generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used for campaigning. The label must carry at least 10 per cent of the visible display area or initial duration for audio.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: EC issues vouchers for parties' free airtime on DD, AIR

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI makes pre-certification mandatory for political ads on social media

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC makes pre-certification of political ads mandatory ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra SEC asks EC to defer voter list revision until local body polls

 
It added that the content must also disclose the name of the entity responsible for its generation in its metadata or accompanying captions. The Election Commission also said that no content may unlawfully misrepresent a person’s identity, appearance, or voice in a way likely to mislead voters. Any violations detected on official party handles must be removed within three hours, and parties must maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign material for verification, the ECI added.
 
The electoral body also reminded all political parties to ensure compliance under the Information Technology (IT) rules 2021 while posting any such content.
 
This is not the first time the poll body has issued such directions. It had also released similar advisories for political organisations earlier this month, earlier this year, and last year, in view of the rising number of deepfake cases.

More From This Section

Congress BJP flags

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP's bid to claim Bihar icons ahead of polls

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

PM Narendra Modi begins Bihar campaign, stresses good governance

Modi, PM Modi

NDA to break electoral records under Nitish: PM sounds poll bugle in Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor backs rebel BJP candidate in Gopalganj ahead of Bihar polls

BJP Flag, BJP

Voters have decided to form NDA govt with 2/3rd majority: Bihar BJP chief

Topics : Election Commission of India Artificial intelligence Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon