Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters list on Monday evening

EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters list on Monday evening

The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejashwi promises govt job law in 20 days; Shah vows to deport infiltrators

RJD leader Pratima Kushwaha joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

CM Nitish promises 10 mn job opportunities for Bihar youth in next 5 yrs

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP spar over two Bihar icons ahead of polls

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 Newschief election commissioner

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story