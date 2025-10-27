Bihar's educational reforms: Nitish Kumar's high grades, and then a dip

Sakshi Kumari (16) sees her father maybe for six or seven days, twice a year, when he returns home from Delhi. “I miss him a lot,” she says. He is a carpenter in a factory. Like many other households in Bihar her mother holds the fort at home: Bringing up the children; tilling a small piece of land that is on rent from a landlord to supplement the family income; and looking after the in-laws. Sakshi is not sure but she thinks the family’s expenditure is “around ₹50,000 a month -- on food, to service the loans we took in the past and on education”.

Sakshi stood first in Bihar’s Class X exam this year. She is a product of the turnaround in Bihar’s educational system that began in 2005 -- and the crisis it is facing now. She lives and studies in Narhan, a small village 30 km from Samastipur, in the local private school. “But for two years I also attended coaching classes. This meant an additional expense of ₹500-650,” she says. “I felt I needed tuition, so I used Newton College and KGN Coaching Institute.” The owner of the KGN Institute says: “We coach 1,000 children and this will go up to 1,300 next year. We subsidise the fees of children from low-income families. I am convinced, looking at Sakshi’s results, that it is the correct thing to do.”

The story of Bihar’s educational reform is a lesson for all reforms done halfway. Avni Ranjan Singh, professor of economics at the LN Mithila University, in Darbhanga, says in 2000, when Bihar was bifurcated, it had only two resources left: Agriculture and human resources. In January 2006, weeks after taking over as chief minister for a full five-year term, Nitish Kumar called a meeting of officials of the human resources development department (now education department) at his residence. The agenda was to ascertain the state of primary and secondary education in the state. By the time the meeting was over, the senior Janata Dal (United) leader, otherwise known for his composure, was in shock.

The state’s education system was in a mess. Over 500,000 posts of teachers were vacant. More than 2.5 million children were out of school. And there was a complete lack of infrastructure. Within days, the government was ready with a plan to fill the vacancies. It was decided that teachers would be hired on contract and the panchayats and local bodies would be given the authority to recruit them. Within a few years, 150,000 teachers were recruited. With this, Kumar at one stroke boosted school enrolment and provided jobs to the unemployed. The recruitment of teachers was done in two phases -- in 2006 and 2008.

However, problems surfaced almost immediately. Village mukhiyas and clerks were the only ones who benefited: Many with fake degrees bought these jobs. Realising that this level of schooling would leave their children nowhere, parents began sending their children for coaching. The parallel economy of education thus struck deep root. By 2023-24 around 25,000 teachers were under investigation for submitting fake certificates, lacking training and a variety of other misdemeanours. In 2024-25, Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party led angry students in demonstrations against leaks of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper to highlight that a dysfunctional education system is a core reason why many are forced to leave the state.