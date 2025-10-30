If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is determined to make Bihar a "state of opportunity" where “no one will have to migrate for work”.

At an election rally in Muzaffarpur ahead of Bihar Assembly elections , PM Modi said, "If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration and the sons and daughters of Bihar will develop."

He said the BJP-led alliance would continue to work for Bihar’s growth, culture and pride. “Our focus is to enhance Bihar’s pride and ensure its development. The RJD and the Congress can never make Bihar developed. They ruled for decades but gave only betrayal and false promises," he said.

ALSO READ: Bihar's first-time voters seek development, don't want Jungle Raj to return He added that his government is working to secure Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Chhath Mahaparv. ‘RJD-Congress insulted Chhathi maiyya’ PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing the Congress-RJD alliance of insulting Bihar’s cultural faith. “Congress and RJD are insulting Chhathi maiyya. Can anyone insult Chhathi maiyya for votes in the election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate this?” he asked. He described the worship of Chhathi maiyya as a symbol of women’s strength and devotion. “The women who observe such long fasts and offer arghya to the Sun God in the Ganga, the RJD and Congress call it drama. Will mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult?”

Recalling the days of 'jungle raj', PM Modi said, “During RJD’s rule, around 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings took place. The youth today can’t even imagine that fear. Even then, the RJD had no concern for people’s pain.” The Prime Minister reminded people how, during RJD rule, businesses were shut down out of fear. “Even car dealerships were forced to close because RJD gangs would loot showrooms and steal vehicles,” he said. “Because of their misdeeds, lakhs of youth had to migrate for survival.” ‘Respect for Ambedkar, focus on empowerment’ PM Modi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of disrespecting BR Ambedkar. “They insulted Babasaheb, while the nation reveres him. Respect for Ambedkar is a source of inspiration for our government,” he said, adding that the NDA launched the ‘BHIM’ digital platform in Ambedkar’s name to empower ordinary people financially.

ALSO READ: BJP running Bihar govt through remote control using Nitish's face: Rahul Highlighting women’s empowerment in Bihar, PM Modi said, “Whether it is Narendra or Nitish, women’s empowerment has always been our priority. We gave houses, water, gas, and ration in the names of women to ease their lives.” PM Modi's dig at 'yuvrajs' Without taking names, PM Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. “In Bihar’s political field, there are two yuvrajs (princes), one from India’s most corrupt family and one from Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. They have opened shops of false promises.”