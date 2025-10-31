NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna on Friday, promising initiatives aimed at consolidating its support bases among women and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), while reaching out to the state’s youth and farmers.

The manifesto pledged to create a total of 10 million government jobs and employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth. It said an NDA government in the state would “top up” by an additional Rs 3,000 the Rs 6,000 that the state’s 8.7 million farmers receive annually from the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and promised minimum support prices (MSP) for maize, paddy, wheat and pulses.

Focus on Bihar’s youth and rural population Bihar has one of the youngest populations in India, with an estimated 58 per cent of its 127 million people under 25 years of age, according to a NITI Aayog projection in 2023. As much as 88 per cent of the state’s population continues to live in rural areas, and 49.6 per cent of its working population is employed in agriculture, forestry and fishing, with 26 per cent in services, 18.4 per cent in construction and 5.7 per cent in manufacturing. In his address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling booth workers in the state on October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged them to talk to Bihar’s youth about the purported “jungle raj” or lawlessness that allegedly prevailed before 2005. NDA strategists consider it important to remind millions of young voters, many of whom are disillusioned with the lack of opportunities, but were too young or not yet born to recall the pre-2005 period before the BJP-Janata Dal (United) government was formed.

EBC and women-centric promises to retain core voter base In its outreach to the EBCs, the NDA has promised Rs 1 million in financial assistance to professional groups within the category. It also proposed setting up a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to study the socio-economic conditions of EBCs. The EBCs comprise 112 castes, accounting for 36 per cent of Bihar’s population, and have been a crucial support base for the NDA, especially for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. For women, the manifesto pledged Rs 200,000 to women entrepreneurs, in addition to Rs 10,000 already deposited in the accounts of 11 million women in the state.

Rival INDIA bloc targets youth with job guarantees The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc has promised to create at least 15 million jobs and one government job for each household in the state. There are an estimated 27.6 million households in Bihar, according to its 2023 caste survey. Farmers and poor among key beneficiaries For farmers, the NDA manifesto proposed a Rs 4,500 per annum “top up” for aquaculture farmers over and above the Rs 4,500 provided by the Centre, and announced plans to set up a “Bihar milk mission.” For the poor, it promised 125 units of free power, free medical treatment worth up to Rs 500,000, and 5 million pucca houses.

Infrastructure, education, and industry in focus Other promises include metro train services in four cities; international airports in Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur; seven expressways; an expanded rail network; 10 industrial parks; and free quality education from kindergarten to post-graduation for students from poor families. The manifesto also promised Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for Scheduled Caste students pursuing higher education, transforming large schools in districts with a total allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, and establishing a defence corridor and semiconductor manufacturing parks. The NDA also pledged to rename ‘Punaura Dham Janki Mandir,’ a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as ‘Sitapuram.’