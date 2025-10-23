Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Tejashwi Yadav declared Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate for Bihar polls

Tejashwi Yadav declared Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate for Bihar polls

Yadav also criticised the NDA for not yet announcing its Chief Ministerial candidate, while pointing out several issues in the ruling government

Tejashwi Yadav further alleged that some leaders within Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) are working in favour of the BJP.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Thursday formally named the chief ministerial face of the Mahagatbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement took place in Patna at a joint press conference with Mahagatbandhan leaders.
 
During the press conference, Yadav stressed the alliance has come together not just for political power, but to work for the betterment of Bihar. “We have united not just to become Chief Minister or form a government, but to build Bihar. All members of the Mahagatbandhan have placed their trust in me again, and I thank them wholeheartedly,” he said.
 
Among those present were Congress' senior observer for Bihar polls Ashok Gehlot, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Bihar Congress In-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, and leaders from Left parties.  ALSO READ | Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

Tejashwi slams current 'double-engine' govt

Yadav also highlighted the failures of the current "double-engine government", describing one wing as focused on crime and the other on corruption, and said that the alliance intends to dismantle such governance.
 
The RJD leader also criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for not yet announcing its chief ministerial candidate. “BJP has hinted multiple times that they are not going to make Nitish Kumar the CM candidate. Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the decision will depend on the strength of the legislative assembly. Traditionally, your government announces its CM candidate well in advance. So why are you not declaring Nitish Kumar this time?” he asked.

Probably Nitish Kumar's last election: Tejashwi 

Tejashwi Yadav further alleged that some leaders within Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) are working in favour of the BJP, using Kumar’s name and his health concerns to influence the elections. “People should know that this is probably the last election for the current Chief Minister, and the way things are being managed, the JDU leaders are trying to weaken their own party,” Yadav added.

'All is well' in alliance: Gehlot

Gehlot on Wednesday reiterated that "all is well" in the alliance amid reports of a seat-sharing tussle. After meeting Yadav, Gelhot said "friendly contests" between alliance partners on a few seats in the assembly polls should not be viewed as discord within the coalition.
 
The Congress is contesting 61 seats, nine fewer than it did five years ago. The RJD has fielded 143 candidates, the CPI nine seats, and the CPI(M) is contesting four seats. The CPI(ML) Liberation, which contested 19 and won 12 seats in the 2020 state polls, has fielded 20 candidates this time.
 
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
 

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025rjdTejashwi YadavBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

