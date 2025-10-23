Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar elections fight between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash', says JP Nadda

Bihar elections fight between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash', says JP Nadda

Making light of Tejashwi's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam

JP Nadda, Nadda
The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungleraj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation) (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Aurangabad (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".

The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungleraj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).

Making light of Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.

He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav declared Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate for Bihar polls

Bihar polls: Ashok Gehlot steps in to defuse Grand Alliance tensions

'All is well': Ashok Gehlot as INDIA braces for 'friendly fights' in Bihar

Bihar polls: All well in INDIA bloc, friendly contests normal, says Gehlot

Bihar: Tejashwi promises 1 govt job per family, to regularise Jeevika Didis

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story