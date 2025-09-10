Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish Kumar disburses ₹1,200 cr pension to 1.13 cr beneficiaries

Nitish Kumar disburses ₹1,200 cr pension to 1.13 cr beneficiaries

A total amount of Rs 1,263.95 crore was given away to the beneficiaries of six social security schemes, through direct benefit transfer, at a function held at the chief minister's official residence

The specially abled pensioners include 9.78 lakh beneficiaries of Bihar Nishaktata Pension Yojana while another 1.10 lakh have opted for Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Nishaktata Pension Yojana. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday disbursed over Rs 1,200 crore among 1.13 crore beneficiaries of social security pension schemes in the state.

A total amount of Rs 1,263.95 crore was given away to the beneficiaries of six social security schemes, through direct benefit transfer, at a function held at the chief minister's official residence.

The state's longest-serving CM, who had recently hiked the monthly pension amount from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, said on the occasion, "The increase became effective from June. Payments have already been made for the months of June and July. Now, payment is being made for August."  "My government has always given priority to help the vulnerable sections of the society. It has been our endeavour to ensure that no eligible senior citizen, woman or specially abled person is left out," he added.

According to an official statement, there has been a sharp rise in the number of people applying for social security pensions since the hike.

The number of pensioners has risen by 2.2 lakh since June and 1.23 lakh new beneficiaries have been added in the past one month.

Among the various schemes, the old age pension scheme (Vriddhajan Pension Yojana) accounts for the highest number of 51.98 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vriddhavastha Pension Yojana (35.38 lakh).

Widows receiving Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vidhwa Pension are about 6.51 lakh while another 8.81 lakh avail of Laxmibai Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana.

The specially abled pensioners include 9.78 lakh beneficiaries of Bihar Nishaktata Pension Yojana while another 1.10 lakh have opted for Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Nishaktata Pension Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Minister for Social Welfare Madan Sahni were among those present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

