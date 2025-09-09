Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Congress top brass strategises with Bihar leaders for Assembly polls

Congress top brass strategises with Bihar leaders for Assembly polls

The feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra, seat sharing among allies and the party's strategy for the Bihar polls were deliberated upon, sources said

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge
The deliberations came days after INDIA bloc leaders in the state attended a meeting hosted by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, who heads the coordination committee for the opposition coalition. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi deliberated with party leaders from Bihar here on Tuesday amid ongoing seat-sharing talks among "mahagathbandhan" allies ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Besides Kharge and Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, AICC in-charge of the state Krishna Allavaru, party treasurer Ajay Maken, MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ranjeet Ranjan, Tariq Anwar and Mohammed Javed, as well as Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav, participated in the meeting at the Congress president's residence here.

The feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra, seat sharing among allies and the party's strategy for the Bihar polls were deliberated upon, sources said.

The deliberations came days after INDIA bloc leaders in the state attended a meeting hosted by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, who heads the coordination committee for the opposition coalition.

Talking to reporters after the nearly-three-hour meeting, Allavaru said, "We took stock of the situation after the highly-successful Voter Adhikar Yatra. Things are positive."  Asked about the seat-sharing formula, he said, "Since we wish to bring on board a few more parties, other INDIA bloc partners must be willing to make sacrifices."  Currently comprising the Congress, RJD, three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is expected to include Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM and the RLJP headed by Chirag Paswan's estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

SC tells ECI to publish list of 6.5 mn deleted Bihar voters with reasons

Aadhaar not sole proof of citizenship in voter rolls, must be verified: SC

Legacy of U-turns: Timeline of Nitish Kumar's alliance shifts over a decade

ECI hid reasons for deleting 6.5 mn voters in Bihar draft roll: ADR to SC

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Politics NewsCongress

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story