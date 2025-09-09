Congress top brass strategises with Bihar leaders for Assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi deliberated with party leaders from Bihar here on Tuesday amid ongoing seat-sharing talks among "mahagathbandhan" allies ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Besides Kharge and Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, AICC in-charge of the state Krishna Allavaru, party treasurer Ajay Maken, MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ranjeet Ranjan, Tariq Anwar and Mohammed Javed, as well as Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav, participated in the meeting at the Congress president's residence here.

The feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra, seat sharing among allies and the party's strategy for the Bihar polls were deliberated upon, sources said.