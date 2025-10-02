Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar to develop 3 road projects on Ganga river stretch for ₹17,000 crore

The three projects to be implemented under HAM are Digha-Sherpur-Bihta-Koilwar (35.65 km), Munger (Safiabad)- Bariyarpur-Ghorghat-Sultanganj (42 km), and Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Sabour (41.33 km)

Bihar will soon start developing three road projects along the Ganga river on a hybrid annuity model (HAM) for an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore to boost economic activities and tourism, the state's Road Minister Nitin Nabin has said.

Under the HAM, the government funds about 40 per cent of the project cost, while the private developer funds the remaining 60 per cent and operates the road for a concession period, receiving annuity payments from the government.

The Sultanganj-Bhagalpur Gangapath project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,849.83 crore, and the Munger-Sultanganj Gangapath at Rs 5,119.80 crore.

The Digha-Sherpur-Bihta-Koilwar project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,495.79 crore.

These roads would not only provide connectivity but also attract tourists for their scenic beauty as they would be running parallel to the river Ganga, the minister said.

The tender process for all 3 roads has already been completed, and letters of acceptance have been issued, he said, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to do the breaking for one of the projects on October 4.

It is to be noted that the Bihar Assembly elections are round the corner, and all big projects have been lined up for inauguration before the poll dates are announced.

The Election Commission team, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is scheduled to visit Patna on October 4 and 5 to take stock of poll preparedness in Bihar.

It is expected that the poll dates will be announced soon after the team's visit, as the term of the 243-member legislative assembly ends on November 22.

Sharing more details on these projects, Nabin said for the first time, the state government has awarded a contract on the HAM model, and once completed, the nearly 84 km long Munger-Bhagalpur Sabour project will become a major lifeline of Bihar connecting all major cities like Munger, Sultanganj and Bhagalpur.

"The Bihar government, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has succeeded in laying a very large network of quality roads in the state. These road projects along the Ganga River are another example of the NDA government's commitment towards infrastructure development," he said.

It will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. The upcoming Gangapath will also act as a ring road for Bhagalpur and Munger, and ease the traffic congestion to a great extent.

