Nitish Kumar transfers ₹10,000 to 2.5 million women in poll-bound Bihar

On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the scheme under which an initial amount of ₹10,000 was provided as financial assistance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added that an initial disbursement of ₹7,500 crore was transferred on the day of the launch. with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Patna, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed ₹10,000 each to 2.5 million women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, bringing the total aid disbursed so far to ₹10,000 crore for 10 million women in the poll-bound state.
 
In an X post in Hindi, Kumar said, "Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, an amount of ₹2,500 crore was transferred to 2.5 million beneficiary women at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary." 

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana scheme

On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the scheme under which an initial amount of ₹10,000 was provided as financial assistance. According to the scheme, an additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh will be provided based on evaluation after women begin their employment. 

₹10,000 crore disbursed so far

Kumar added that an initial disbursement of ₹7,500 crore was transferred on the day of the launch. Kumar said: "₹7,500 crore was transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 7.5 million women beneficiaries of the state at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary. This means that so far, a total of ₹10,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 10 million beneficiary women."
 
The minister also interacted with one of the beneficiaries of the scheme Anju Kumari, over a video call, who shared her experience and expressed her happiness.

Women empowerment focus

Kumar further said: "The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman in every family in the state to start a vocation of her choice." "I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will further strengthen the position of women and make them self-reliant. Through this scheme, which focuses on self-dependence and empowerment, the economic development of the state and the country will also be boosted," Kumar said.
 
Both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were present during the programme organised in Patna at the Chief Minister’s Office.
   

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsFinancial aidBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

