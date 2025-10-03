Nitish Kumar transfers ₹10,000 to 2.5 million women in poll-bound Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed ₹10,000 each to 2.5 million women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, bringing the total aid disbursed so far to ₹10,000 crore for 10 million women in the poll-bound state.

In an X post in Hindi, Kumar said, "Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, an amount of ₹2,500 crore was transferred to 2.5 million beneficiary women at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary."

On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the scheme under which an initial amount of ₹10,000 was provided as financial assistance. According to the scheme, an additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh will be provided based on evaluation after women begin their employment.

₹10,000 crore disbursed so far

Kumar added that an initial disbursement of ₹7,500 crore was transferred on the day of the launch. Kumar said: "₹7,500 crore was transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 7.5 million women beneficiaries of the state at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary. This means that so far, a total of ₹10,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 10 million beneficiary women."

The minister also interacted with one of the beneficiaries of the scheme Anju Kumari, over a video call, who shared her experience and expressed her happiness.

Women empowerment focus

Kumar further said: "The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman in every family in the state to start a vocation of her choice." "I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will further strengthen the position of women and make them self-reliant. Through this scheme, which focuses on self-dependence and empowerment, the economic development of the state and the country will also be boosted," Kumar said.