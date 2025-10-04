Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar BJP seeks single-phase polls, urges verification for burqa-clad women

Bihar BJP seeks single-phase polls, urges verification for burqa-clad women

Jaiswal, who led a BJP delegation that met the visiting EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, also requested adequate deployment of paramilitary forces

Dilip Jaiswal
Jaiswal said that in riverine areas, which have had a history of booth capturing, deployment of cavalry must also be ensured (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming assembly polls in one or two phases and ensure that faces of women turning up at booths in burqas were tallied with voter cards.

Jaiswal, who led a BJP delegation that met the visiting EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, also requested adequate deployment of paramilitary forces in areas that were vulnerable to booth capture and intimidation of voters.

"We have urged the EC to conduct the elections in one or two phases. The election process need not be staggered. Also, tallying of faces of voters, especially burqa-clad women, must be ensured with respective EPIC cards so that only genuine voters get to exercise their franchise," he told reporters after the meeting.

"We have also requested that paramilitary forces be deployed in villages with a heavy population of weaker sections like extremely backward classes, a few days in advance and a flag march-like exercise be conducted to instil confidence among the voters," he added.

Jaiswal said that in riverine areas, which have had a history of booth capturing, deployment of cavalry must also be ensured.

"The EC also has a few suggestions for political parties. It said that upon completion of voting, polling agents must obtain Form 17C from the presiding officer. Many times, the agents leave their assigned booths without doing so, leaving the scope for unnecessary disputes later," he said.

"As regards dates, we told the EC that, as per rules, polls can be held after a gap of at least 28 days from the date of announcement. If, for example, elections are announced in a few days from now, then the polls can be held by November 3-4," he said.

The polls should be held on the earliest date possible and not delayed further, he maintained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar to develop 3 road projects on Ganga river stretch for ₹17,000 crore

ECI releases final voter list for Bihar after SIR; 74.2 mn people can vote

EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

Bihar Dy CM Choudhary misrepresented age to escape trial: Prashant Kishor

₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025BJPBharatiya Janata PartyElection Commission

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story