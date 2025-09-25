Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has been receiving flak on social media for a casteist slur made during a recent television interview. The comment came amid Kishor’s ongoing feud with Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, who has already served him a ₹100 crore defamation notice over allegations of amassing ?200 crore in assets through benami deals.

What did Prashant Kishor say?

Choudhary, a senior JD(U) leader, described Kishor’s charges as “baseless and misleading", and said he would pursue legal remedies.

In a recent interview with News Nation, Kishor responded that he would reveal more alleged wrongdoing by Choudhary. However, during this interview, Kishor made a remark that has stirred a controversy on social media.

He said, “Ashok Choudhary has sent me a defamation notice of ₹100 crore. In the next day or two, I will make another revelation so that he sends me another ₹100 crore notice. Ashok Choudhary ji, listen in Hindi: now see what action I am going to take against you. Better hire one or two more lawyers.” Kishor added, “They are trying to intimidate me with this ₹100 crore notice. A BJP leader said they have the power to send me to jail. Even if they take seven births, they cannot send me to jail. Are we people who are doing 'chori-ch***ri'? We are fighting for Bihar, fighting for this land, dedicating our lives to it. This is not my arrogance, but my responsibility towards the people of Bihar.”

ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor calls Bihar voter list revision a 'BJP-led' conspiracy His remark prompted a wider debate on social media, with many commentators flagging it as casteist. What is a casteist slur? A casteist slur refers to insulting or derogatory language targeting a person because of their caste identity, particularly Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Such remarks are considered not just personal insults but systemic humiliation that the law explicitly prohibits. What the law says India’s SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 criminalises public abuse or humiliation based on caste. Offences include: • Using caste-linked derogatory terms in public spaces • Forcing or attempting to socially demean SC/ST individuals • Discriminatory acts by public servants in the discharge of duty

ALSO READ: Supriya Sule alleges casteist language by police, urges CM to take note The law prescribes imprisonment of six months to five years, along with fines. Neglect of duty by officials to prevent such acts is also punishable. Recent court rulings In March 2025, the Supreme Court said that for an offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to be considered, the caste insult or offensive remark must be made in front of the public. If there is no such public presence, a prima facie case cannot be assumed.