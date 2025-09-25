Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Prashant Kishor's 'chori-ch***ri' remark in a TV interview has triggered a row with Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, bringing focus back on how Indian law defines casteist insults

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has been receiving flak on social media for a casteist slur made during a recent television interview. The comment came amid Kishor’s ongoing feud with Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, who has already served him a ₹100 crore defamation notice over allegations of amassing ?200 crore in assets through benami deals.
 

What did Prashant Kishor say?

 
Choudhary, a senior JD(U) leader, described Kishor’s charges as “baseless and misleading", and said he would pursue legal remedies.
 
In a recent interview with News Nation, Kishor responded that he would reveal more alleged wrongdoing by Choudhary. However, during this interview, Kishor made a remark that has stirred a controversy on social media.
 
He said, “Ashok Choudhary has sent me a defamation notice of ₹100 crore. In the next day or two, I will make another revelation so that he sends me another ₹100 crore notice. Ashok Choudhary ji, listen in Hindi: now see what action I am going to take against you. Better hire one or two more lawyers.”
 
Kishor added, “They are trying to intimidate me with this ₹100 crore notice. A BJP leader said they have the power to send me to jail. Even if they take seven births, they cannot send me to jail. Are we people who are doing 'chori-ch***ri'? We are fighting for Bihar, fighting for this land, dedicating our lives to it. This is not my arrogance, but my responsibility towards the people of Bihar.”
 
His remark prompted a wider debate on social media, with many commentators flagging it as casteist.     
 

What is a casteist slur?

 
A casteist slur refers to insulting or derogatory language targeting a person because of their caste identity, particularly Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Such remarks are considered not just personal insults but systemic humiliation that the law explicitly prohibits.
 

What the law says

 
India’s SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 criminalises public abuse or humiliation based on caste. Offences include:  • Using caste-linked derogatory terms in public spaces  • Forcing or attempting to socially demean SC/ST individuals  • Discriminatory acts by public servants in the discharge of duty
 
The law prescribes imprisonment of six months to five years, along with fines. Neglect of duty by officials to prevent such acts is also punishable.     
 

Recent court rulings

 
In March 2025, the Supreme Court said that for an offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to be considered, the caste insult or offensive remark must be made in front of the public. If there is no such public presence, a prima facie case cannot be assumed.
 
In November 2024, the Rajasthan High Court ruled that using terms like bhangi, neech, bhikhari, and mangani did not amount to casteist slurs. The Bench was hearing a case where the accused, members of the Rajput community, had allegedly abused officials during a land survey in Jaisalmer but were unaware of the officials’ caste.
 
The court held that there was no intent to humiliate SC/ST members, and only the charges under the Indian Penal Code related to obstruction of duty were upheld. Charges under the SC/ST Act were dropped as a “flagrant abuse” of the law.
 

Why it matters

 
Prashant Kishor’s remark, whether legally actionable or not, highlights the thin line between political rhetoric and caste-based insult in India’s public discourse. With Bihar heading into elections in 2025, the controversy adds another flashpoint in a politically charged atmosphere where caste identity remains central.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Prashant KishorBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly BiharAshok ChoudharyJDUBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

