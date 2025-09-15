Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar voter roll revision may be scrapped if illegal, applies to all: SC

Bihar voter roll revision may be scrapped if illegal, applies to all: SC

The Supreme Court has said Bihar's voter roll revision will be invalidated if illegalities are found in the Election Commission's process, with its ruling to apply nationwide

Supreme Court, SC
“What difference will the final publication of the list make to us if we are satisfied there is some illegality?” Justice Kant remarked during the hearing.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar would be struck down if any illegality is found in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) methodology. The court also clarified that its verdict will have nationwide applicability.
 
“We are proceeding on the presumption that the ECI is acting in accordance with law. But if constitutional safeguards are compromised, the entire exercise will be invalidated,” a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed while fixing October 7 for the final hearing.
 
“What difference will the final publication of the list make to us if we are satisfied there is some illegality?” Justice Kant remarked during the hearing.
 
The court also said it could not issue a piecemeal opinion restricted to one state.
 
“Our judgment in Bihar SIR will be applicable for pan-India SIR. We cannot give a piecemeal opinion,” the bench added.
 
The judges were hearing a plea seeking recall of the September 8 order that directed the poll panel to accept Aadhaar as the twelfth identity document for the revision. Aadhaar had not featured in the ECI’s initial list of 11 documents accepted as voter identity proof. On September 8, the court had noted that while Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, the ECI can verify its genuineness when submitted.
 
Stressing that the process should be “voter-friendly,” the court said individuals excluded from the draft electoral roll ahead of the Assembly elections could file applications for inclusion online, and physical submission was not necessary.
 
The Supreme Court is hearing pleas challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive on the SIR. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also provide the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.
 
The Association for Democratic Reforms, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Yogendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Manoj Jha, Congress leader K C Venugopal, and former Bihar Assembly member Mujahid Alam are among the petitioners.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Bihar on Sep 15 to launch projects worth ₹36,000 crore

Nitish lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,433 crore in Barh

Nitish Kumar disburses ₹1,200 cr pension to 1.13 cr beneficiaries

Congress top brass strategises with Bihar leaders for Assembly polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

Topics :Supreme CourtBiharVoter fraudElection Commission

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story