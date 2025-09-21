Nitish Kumar announces ₹25,000 allowance for 'vikas mitras' to buy tabs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that over 10,000 'Vikas Mitras', who work in the villages to reach the benefits of government schemes to SCs and STs, would be given a one-time allowance of ₹25,000 each for purchasing tablets so that they can do their work effectively.

He said their transportation allowance will also be increased from ₹1,900 to ₹2,500 per month, and their stationery allowance will be hiked from ₹900 to ₹1,500 per month.

The government has also decided to provide ₹10,000 each to more than 30,000 Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz, who connect children belonging to Mahadalit, minorities and extremely backward communities to formal school education, for purchasing smartphones.