Nitish Kumar announces ₹25,000 allowance for 'vikas mitras' to buy tabs

He said their transportation allowance will also be increased from ₹1,900 to ₹2,500 per month

Nitish Kumar
Kumar made the announcements with weeks left for the assembly elections in the state. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that over 10,000 'Vikas Mitras', who work in the villages to reach the benefits of government schemes to SCs and STs, would be given a one-time allowance of ₹25,000 each for purchasing tablets so that they can do their work effectively.

He said their transportation allowance will also be increased from ₹1,900 to ₹2,500 per month, and their stationery allowance will be hiked from ₹900 to ₹1,500 per month.

The government has also decided to provide ₹10,000 each to more than 30,000 Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz, who connect children belonging to Mahadalit, minorities and extremely backward communities to formal school education, for purchasing smartphones.

It was also decided to increase the amount paid for teaching materials, from ₹3,405 to ₹6,000 per centre per year, the CM said.

Kumar made the announcements with weeks left for the assembly elections in the state.

"Our government is continuously working for the upliftment of the deprived sections of society," he said in a post on X, noting that the tablets for 'Vikas Mitras', who work under the SC and ST Welfare Department, will help them in storing data of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar government

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

