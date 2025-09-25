Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Rahul announces release of 'most backward justice manifesto'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto,' to strengthen the backward communities and maximise their participation.

In a post on social media X, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of lying and having diversionary conspiracies, contradictory to his party's commitment to ensuring full rights for the backward, Dalit, tribal, and minority communities.

He further wrote in his social media post that the Congress party aimed to increase access to education for the backward communities.

"No matter how many lies and diversionary conspiracies the BJP may hatch, we are committed to ensuring full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities.

In Bihar, to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto'.

Education is the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there are special resolutions to increase their access in this sector" - the post read.

Further, the Congress leader wrote that reservations would be implemented in private colleges and universities and half of the reserved seats in private schools would go to the SC/ST/ OBC/ and EBC children, further assuring that unjust practices like that of "Not Found Suitable," would also be brought to an end.

Rahul Gandhi guaranteed social justice and equitable development for the backward communities.

"Now reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will be ended.

This is not just about education, but the fight for equality and dignity for the most backward. This is the true guarantee of social justice and equitable development," the post read.

Congress MP Priyanka Vadra also said that the INDIA bloc had released a 10-point resolution for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), promising measures such as a new law against atrocities on their community, higher reservation in local bodies, and special benefits in education, housing, and government contracts if the bloc comes to power in Bihar.

At the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event in Patna, Rahul Gandhi assured that the INDIA bloc would carry out all ten commitments if it formed the government in Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

