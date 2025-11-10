Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday

Security has been beefed up across Bihar for the second phase of the assembly polls on November 11, with over 4 lakh personnel engaged in election duties, officials said on Monday.

Voting will be held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 assembly seats in the second and final round of polling.

More than 4 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Bihar for poll duties to ensure free and fair elections," an Election Commission official said on Monday.

Around 500 companies (around 50,000) of the Central Armed Police Force had been engaged in pre-election duties in Bihar, and subsequently, 500 more companies of CAPF arrived in the state, he said.