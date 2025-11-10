Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday

Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday

Voting will be held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 assembly seats in the second and final round of polling

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the first phase of polling across 121 assembly constituencies. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security has been beefed up across Bihar for the second phase of the assembly polls on November 11, with over 4 lakh personnel engaged in election duties, officials said on Monday.

Voting will be held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 assembly seats in the second and final round of polling.

More than 4 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Bihar for poll duties to ensure free and fair elections," an Election Commission official said on Monday.

Around 500 companies (around 50,000) of the Central Armed Police Force had been engaged in pre-election duties in Bihar, and subsequently, 500 more companies of CAPF arrived in the state, he said.

"Besides, an additional 500 companies arrived for poll duties in the third week of October. More than 60,000 personnel of the Bihar Police have already been engaged in the election duty," said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Around 2,000 personnel of reserve battalions from other states, 30,000 personnel of the Bihar Special Armed Police, more than 20,000 home guards, around 19,000 newly recruited constables (who are undergoing training), and nearly 1.5 lakh chowkidars' (rural police) have also been engaged in the poll duty for both phases, he said.

When asked about the number of sensitive polling centres in the second phase of voting, the officer said, From a security point of view, all booths are equally important."  Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the first phase of polling across 121 assembly constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: 1 in 3 candidates faces criminal cases

Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Shah charges Oppn with trying to build 'corridor for infiltrators' in Bihar

Congress dismisses NDA's Bihar victory claim, cites failed LS poll rhetoric

Official suspended, FIR filed after VVPAT slips found on roadside in Bihar

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story