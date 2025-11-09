Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in vote chori'.
Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.
Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our vote chori' (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people The PM, Shah can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori', the former Congress president claimed.
Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will 100 per cent form government in Bihar if the people come together and stop vote theft.
The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he does not want employment for the youth of Bihar.
