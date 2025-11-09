Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections 2025: 1 in 3 candidates faces criminal cases

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: 1 in 3 candidates faces criminal cases

As Bihar heads to phase two polling, ADR data shows 32% candidates face criminal cases and 42% are crorepatis, highlighting the deep nexus of crime and money in state politics

Patna: People show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:16 AM IST
The campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Sunday evening. The remaining 122 of the 243 seats will go to the polls on Tuesday, while the coun ting of votes is scheduled for Friday.  The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 2,600 of the 2,616 candidates contesting the Bihar 2025 Assembly elections.  Of the total candidates, 431 are from national parties, 351 from state parties, 908 from registered but unrecognised parties, and 926 are contesting independently. As many as 838 (32 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.  In comparison, during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, 1,201 (32 per cent) of 3,722 candidates had declared criminal cases. Of 243 constituencies, 164 (67 per cent) are classified as ‘red alert’ constituencies, those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases. In 2020, 217 (89 per cent) constituencies fell under this category.  Of the 2,600 candidates analysed, 1,081 (42 per cent) are crorepatis. In the 2020 elections, 1,231 (33 per cent) of 3,722 candidates were crorepatis. A total of 254 (10 per cent) women candidates are contesting in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.  The proportion remains unchanged from 2020, when 371 (10 per cent) of 3,722 candidates were women. 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

