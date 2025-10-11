Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Tejashwi will lose Raghopur like Rahul lost Amethi, claims Prashant Kishor

Tejashwi will lose Raghopur like Rahul lost Amethi, claims Prashant Kishor

He said the Jan Suraaj Party's central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday, and the feedback he would receive from Raghopur will also be up for discussion

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Patna: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor addresses the Ambedkar Sanvad programe, in Patna, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would lose his Raghopur assembly seat in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, just like Congress' Rahul Gandhi had suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh six years ago.

Kishor, spoke to journalists in Patna before kickstarting his party's campaign from Raghopur, about 50 km away, but kept cards close to the chest on the possibility of entering the fray himself.

"I am going to Raghopur to get feedback from the people of the constituency, which wants an end to the supremacy of one family. Before Tejashwi Yadav, a second-term MLA, his father Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi had represented that seat. Yet, it is crying for basic amenities," alleged Kishor.

He said the Jan Suraaj Party's central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday, and the feedback he would receive from Raghopur will also be up for discussion.

"Based on that, the most suitable candidate will be decided. I cannot say whether it is going to be me. The decision has to be taken by the party," Kishor said.

The 47-year-old broke into a grin when journalists pointed out that rumours were afloat that Yadav might contest the upcoming polls from more than one seat.

Kishor said, At present, there is just a speculation that Jan Suraaj Party will give a strong candidate in Raghopur, and Tejashwi Yadav is so scared. Let him contest from two seats. His fate in Raghopur will be the same as that of Rahul Gandhi in 2019, when the Congress leader fought two seats, but ended up losing his stronghold of Amethi."  Notably, Gandhi, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had managed to win the Wayanad LS seat in 2019.

In the Lok Sabha polls last year, he again contested from two seats, Wayanad and Rae Bareli which had been represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi several times.

After winning both seats, Gandhi vacated Wayanad, which elected his sister Priyanka Vadra in the bypoll.

The Congress also wrested back Amethi, where Kishori Lal Sharma, a less fancied candidate, defeated former Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani.

Kishor was also asked whether Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh could have announced the decision not to contest assembly polls out of fear, a day after the latter's estranged wife Jyoti met the Jan Suraaj Party founder.

He replied, Pawan Singh is not an enemy. He is a personal friend, and it does not matter to me that he is in the BJP. When his wife came to me to share her insecurities, I gave her assurance just like a brother. We are very clear that neither I nor Jan Suraaj Party is going to meddle in their marital dispute.

Jyoti was understood to have approached Kishor with the request for a ticket, though she denied it when journalists asked her about the same.

Kishor said, "It is tainted leaders like (Deputy CM) Samrat Choudhary and (minister) Ashok Choudhary who seem to be living in fear of Jan Suraaj. Ashok Choudhary has rhetorically claimed that he will not pursue his defamation case against me but will fight it out in the people's court. Let him declare which assembly seat he is going to contest. We are ready."  He also made light of several aspirants voicing dissatisfaction after the party released its first list of 51 candidates a couple of days ago.

"It is natural. Thousands of people have built the Jan Suraaj Party with their blood, tears and sweat. It is never possible to accommodate them all when the assembly has only 243 seats. But we are a democratic party which does not keep its doors shut. Everything will be resolved," claimed Kishor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seat-sharing, ticket announcements on Sunday, says Bihar BJP chief

AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar, aims to emerge as third front

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar Assembly polls begins

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi Yadavrjd

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story