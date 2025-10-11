Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14

Upendra Kushwaha
According to sources in the NDA, the bigger allies JD(U) and the BJP are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed speculations about rumblings of discontent among NDA constituents in Bihar over seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls and said that talks have not yet concluded.

The former Union minister, in an X post, said, "Don't pay attention to rumours floating around. The talks are not yet concluded. Wait...! I don't know how the news is being circulated in the media. If someone is planting news, it's deceit, it's betrayal."  Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had earlier said that he was "requesting and not making a claim" that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party might not contest the election.

Another Union minister, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now reportedly asking for at least 25 more.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

"It will be a humiliation for me and my party if we are not given at least 15 seats in the coming assembly polls. If we get 15, we can easily win at least 8-9 seats and will become a recognised party," Manjhi had said.

Even after 10 years of establishment, HAM remains an unrecognised party.

"I have been helping the NDA for a long time. So, I am requesting the NDA leaders and not making a claim. My party would prefer not to contest the polls, if we don't get a respectable number of seats. But I must make it clear that even if we don't contest polls, our party will keep working for the NDA partners in the coming polls," Manjhi said.

According to sources in the NDA, the bigger allies JD(U) and the BJP are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats, respectively.

LJP (Ram Vilas), which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for at least 25 more. Senior leaders in the LJP (RV) are of the opinion that the party should get at least 45 seats, said a party leader on the condition of anonymity.

"Everything is fine in the NDA... seat sharing arrangements and the list of candidates will be decided by the party's central leadership in a day or two," a senior BJP leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar Assembly polls begins

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

ECI allows 12 alternative IDs for voting, special measure for veiled women

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsUpendra KushwahaBiharBihar Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story