Voters have decided to form NDA govt with 2/3rd majority: Bihar BJP chief

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday exuded confidence that the NDA will win the assembly elections with a 2/3 majority.

As Prime Minister Modi will kickstart his election campaign today, Jaiswal said that first he will pay tributes to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, and after that he will address two public rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader. He will begin his election campaign by visiting the village of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. After paying tribute to him, his first rally will be held in Samastipur and the second in Begusarai."

The BJP leader also launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its supremo, Lalu Yadav, accusing them of pushing Bihar backwards. He further said that the people of Bihar don't want Jungleraj 2.0. Jaiswal asserted, "The 15-years rule of Lalu Yadav pushed Bihar backwards. Kidnapping, murder and women were unable to go out of the house after evening. There were no infrastructure. People and new voters of Bihar know that they don't want the jungleraj back... The voters of Bihar have decided that they will form NDA government with 2/3 majority... Jungleraj 2.0 won't come back in Bihar. The voters have created a one-sided atmosphere across Bihar, and that is to form an NDA government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his election campaign in Bihar with a visit to Karpuri Gram, Samastipur, to pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Late Karpuri Thakur. "My respectful salutations to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji! Today, I will have the good fortune of paying tribute to him in Samastipur. Then, around 12:15 PM, I will have the opportunity to interact with my family members there. After that, around 2 PM, I will seek the blessings of my brothers and sisters at the public meeting in Begusarai. The enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Bihar--the masses--indicate that the BJP-NDA is set to achieve a resounding victory in this time's assembly elections as well," the PM posted on X.