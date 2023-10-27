Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Assembly elections 2023: Stage set for BJP vs Congress in Chhattisgarh

Assembly elections 2023: Stage set for BJP vs Congress in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17; result to be declared on December 3

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have announced all names for 90 Assembly constituencies. 

The Congress fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur. The party gave a ticket to Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh.

Of the 90 candidates from Congress, 33 are from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 29 are from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10 are from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 15 are from general categories, while three are minorities. As many as 14 tickets have been given to women.

The BJP released its first list with 21 names in August, with BJP Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel named from Patan constituency in Durg district, a seat held by CM Baghel. In its second list released on October 9, the BJP fielded 64 candidates, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP state president Arun Sao.

Below is a full list of the BJP and Congress candidates in 90 constituencies:



First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

