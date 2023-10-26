Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh elections LIVE: Congress to hold 'voter marathon' on Oct 30

Chhattisgarh elections LIVE: Congress to hold 'voter marathon' on Oct 30

Congress will organise "First time voter marathon" on October 30 for voters between the age group of 18 to 25 years

BS Data Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Key Events

12:08 PM

12:08 PM

Around 1.8 million new youth voters in Chhattisgarh, says Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that there are about 1.8 million new youth voters in the state.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

