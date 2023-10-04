Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / BJP takes out 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' carrying binoculars in Chhattisgarh

BJP takes out 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' carrying binoculars in Chhattisgarh

Accompanied by BJP workers carrying binoculars, Munat led the rally in the state capital, aiming to identify signs of development

ANI
BJP's Vikas Khojo Yatra (Photo: Rajesh Munat/X)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Launching a fresh attack on Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over a wide range of issues, former minister and BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat on Tuesday took a dig at the state government by taking out a unique 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' in Raipur.

Carrying binoculars, BJP workers under the leadership of Munat took out a rally in search of developmental works in the state capital as the opposition kept alleging that the Congress-led government in the state failed to ensure developmental works.

Accompanied by BJP workers carrying binoculars, Munat led the rally in the state capital, aiming to identify signs of development.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claims that the state government has dedicated and laid the foundation of developmental works to the tune of around Rs 36000 crore in three months and BJP had done nothing in its 15-yearlong rule," Rajesh Munat said.

"We wanted to ask the people of Chhattisgarh's capital where the development is. Whose development? Can't see it anywhere? Neither any road has been built nor do they develop any school, college and garden. No bypass has been built in the last few years and the entire city has been dug up leaving people in distress," he added.

He further elaborated that no work has been carried out in a well-planned manner. The works of the Congress party, their leaders as well as MLAs are only limited to papers.

Munat criticized the state government for the alleged corruption related to gauthans (cow shelters) and the deaths of cows in these facilities, asserting that corruption worth several crores have been done on the pretext of gauthans.

"The party workers and leaders have lost trust in Bhupesh Baghel, therefore they keep stating that Congress will contest election in collective leadership," Rajesh Munat said.

Meanwhile, he asked the state government to register an FIR over the deaths of cows by terming it as killings.

He also targeted the state government over poll promises including liquor ban, employment and others.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh governmentBJPCongress

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

