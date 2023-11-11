Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / BJP trying to run Oppn-ruled states through Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh CM

BJP trying to run Oppn-ruled states through Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh CM

"Be it Punjab or Tamil Nadu, or even in Chhattisgarh, a dozen bills are stuck at Raj Bhawan," Baghel said

Press Trust of India Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government is trying to control states ruled by other parties through the Raj Bhawan (governor), which is not in the interest of the country and its democracy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday.

He was answering a query on the row between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Bhagwant Mann government over delay in giving assent to some bills passed in the Assembly in the northern state.

"The Chief Justice of India has made a very serious comment (on the Punjab issue). Raj Bhawan has been trying to misuse its powers. Be it Punjab or Tamil Nadu, or even in Chhattisgarh, a dozen bills are stuck at Raj Bhawan," Baghel told reporters.

On Friday, the Supreme Court did some tough talking over the governors of Punjab and Tamil Nadu (Purohit and RN Ravi) delaying assent to bills passed by the state legislatures, cautioning the Raj Bhawan occupant in Chandigarh against "playing with fire" and observing his counterpart in Chennai, accused of "sitting over" 12 bills, was a "matter of concern".

"The BJP is trying to control everything through Raj Bhawan, which is harmful for the country and its democracy," Baghel said.

Asked about visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Amit Shah for campaigning for the second phase of Assembly polls in the state on November 17, Baghel said the local leadership of the BJP was missing.

In a social media post, Baghel said, "Seeing the disappointment of the state BJP leaders, BJP has been importing leaders from outside. But the people of the state have made up their mind that these 'commissionkhor' (those who take commission) have to be taught a lesson again."

The first phase of polls to 20 seats took place on November 7. The results will be declared on December 3.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

