Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP will win 1st phase of voting, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the first phase of voting in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state.

Shah said, "The Congress was wiped out in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh. It is now certain that the BJP will form the government."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The home minister addressed election rallies in Jashpur, Kunkuri, and Chandrapur Assembly constituencies, where he said that the Congress kept obstructing the construction of Ram Mandir for 70 years. "But when Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he laid the foundation of the Ram Temple and now on January 22, the temple will be consecrated," the union home minister said.

In its election manifesto, the BJP had stated that those who have below poverty line (BPL) cards will be taken for pilgrimage to Ayodhya. "Rahul Baba used to mock us saying that we are not mentioning the date of the consecration of the Ram Temple. Now we have announced the date. I know he will never visit Ram Temple, but the people here will certainly visit," Shah said.

He further said that there have been mass religious conversions of tribals in the state during Congress rule. He added, "I want to make it clear that it is the land of Judeo Ji and we will not allow anyone to convert tribals without their consent."

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.