Chhattisgarh Assembly election: BJP to hold meeting of newly-elected MLAs

It will be like an introductory meeting with the newly elected legislators and a decision is also likely to be taken on further course of action to hold the legislature party meet, he said

PM Modi In BJP headquarter after election Wins| Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Raipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:53 AM IST
The BJP, which has wrested power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh, has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs here on Monday, a party functionary said.

The meeting will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state party's headquarters in Raipur, from 11 am, he said.

The BJP on Sunday registered a massive victory in Chhattisgarh winning 54 seats in the 90 member assembly. The ruling Congress was reduced to 35 seats while the Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

All the 54 BJP MLAs including, former chief minister Raman Singh, state party chief Arun Sao, Union minister Renuka Singh and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be present in the meeting, the party functionary said.

It will be like an introductory meeting with the newly elected legislators and a decision is also likely to be taken on further course of action to hold the legislature party meet, he said.

BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also party's joint in-charge for Chhattisgarh polls, and party co-incharge for state Nitin Nabin, will be present in the meeting.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 09:53 AM IST

