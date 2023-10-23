Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates
LiveNew Update

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17. 

Key Events

12:27 PM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday

12:27 PM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday. Earlier this month, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list. With this, the AAP has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPAssembly electionsAssembly polls

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF