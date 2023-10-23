Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday. Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Earlier this month, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list. With this, the AAP has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Earlier, the party had asked the Election Commission to reschedule the polling date because of the Chhath Puja festival. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17.