Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for second phase starts

The second phase of polling to its 90-seat Assembly has begun on November 17, spread over 22 districts in the state. A total of 70 seats will go to polls today as part of the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.



The timing for polling is from 8 a am to 5 pm, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.

The polling in the firs t phase was concluded on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.