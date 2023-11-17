Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for second phase starts
The voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls is being held in 70 of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state
BS Web Team New Delhi
The second phase of polling to its 90-seat Assembly has begun on November 17, spread over 22 districts in the state. A total of 70 seats will go to polls today as part of the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.
The timing for polling is from 8 a am to 5 pm, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.
The timing for polling is from 8 a am to 5 pm, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.
The polling in the firs t phase was concluded on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Narendra Modi Amit Shah Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Assembly elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP Election news Elections in India Indian elections state elections Assembly polls State assembly polls
First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:16 AM IST