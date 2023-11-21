Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Here's how the votes will be counted in state

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Here's how the votes will be counted in state

The voting was conducted in two phase, with the first phase of voting on November 7 and the second phase on November 17, with a 76.31% voter turnout

New Delhi
The voting results will be released after counting on December 3

Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on 90 constituencies have concluded. The voting was conducted in two phases, with the first phase of voting on November 7 and the second phase on November 17, with a 76.31 per cent voter turnout.

The voting results will be released after counting on December 3. Following the voting, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept in a strong room under tight security.

After the voting of the Assembly elections, on a date fixed by the Election Commission, the EVM machines kept in the strong room will be opened and the votes will be counted. For this, the officials follow a detailed process.

Counting of votes starts at 8 am
﻿The counting of votes starts at 8 am at the centre set up for vote counting. However, the work starts three hours before the counting. Every employee reports for duty at 5 am. They are also informed on which table they have to do their duty.

Strong room opens half an hour before counting
Around 7 am, after assigning the duty to the employees engaged in the counting of votes, the collector and other senior officials open the strong room where the EVM machines are kept, and the machines are taken out for counting.

Postal ballots to be counted first
The counting process first starts with the counting of postal ballot papers. After this, counting will be started from EVM machines. Before the counting process begins, the seal of the EVM is opened by showing it to the officials and party agents. After counting the voting in EVM machines, the officials issue a copy of the votes received by all the candidates from that round. Following this, the second machine is opened for counting of votes.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

