Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several promises for the state's people.

During the event held in Raipur, the Chief Minister announced ten "guarantees" dedicated to the welfare of the common people of Chhattisgarh. He added that his party is committed to fulfilling these promises.

He added that other political parties have been making fake promises to the people, failing to deliver on their commitments.

Kejriwal gave ten "guarantees" in Chhattisgarh if the AAP wins in the upcoming Assembly elections. These include:

-Electricity

Kejriwal promised a 24-hour electricity supply in Chhattisgarh, adding that this has already been achieved in Delhi and Punjab. He said his government would provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in the state. He added that the AAP government would waive the pending electricity bills in Chhattisgarh until November.

-Education

The AAP chief promised to end corruption in private schools and ensure quality education by hiring more teachers. He also assured that contractual teachers would be regularised.

-Healthcare

Kejriwal said there is a lack of proper medical facilities in government hospitals in the state. He promised to establish mohalla clinics across the state.

-Employment

He said that job opportunities would be created and a monthly aid of Rs 3,000 will be given to all unemployed individuals. Kejriwal added that government jobs would be given without bribery.

-Women welfare

He announced that women above 18 would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

-Pilgrimage

Kejriwal said free pilgrimage trips for the elderly will be organised, with the government covering all expenses.

-Anti-corruption

The AAP chief promised to eradicate corruption from Chhattisgarh and enable transparent governance.

-For jawans

Arvind Kejriwal announced a Rs 1 crore honorarium for families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

-Job security

He promised to provide job security to all government employees across the state.

-Guarantee for farmers, tribals

Kejriwal assured that his government would guarantee the welfare of farmers and tribals in Chhattisgarh, with further details to be disclosed in the upcoming election campaign.