Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made 10 promises to the people of Chhattisgarh, which included free electricity, hiring more teachers, and free pilgrimage trips for the elderly

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several promises for the state's people.

During the event held in Raipur, the Chief Minister announced ten "guarantees" dedicated to the welfare of the common people of Chhattisgarh. He added that his party is committed to fulfilling these promises.

He added that other political parties have been making fake promises to the people, failing to deliver on their commitments.

Kejriwal gave ten "guarantees" in Chhattisgarh if the AAP wins in the upcoming Assembly elections. These include:

-Electricity

Kejriwal promised a 24-hour electricity supply in Chhattisgarh, adding that this has already been achieved in Delhi and Punjab. He said his government would provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in the state. He added that the AAP government would waive the pending electricity bills in Chhattisgarh until November.

-Education

The AAP chief promised to end corruption in private schools and ensure quality education by hiring more teachers. He also assured that contractual teachers would be regularised.

-Healthcare

Kejriwal said there is a lack of proper medical facilities in government hospitals in the state. He promised to establish mohalla clinics across the state.

-Employment

He said that job opportunities would be created and a monthly aid of Rs 3,000 will be given to all unemployed individuals. Kejriwal added that government jobs would be given without bribery.

-Women welfare

He announced that women above 18 would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

-Pilgrimage

Kejriwal said free pilgrimage trips for the elderly will be organised, with the government covering all expenses.

-Anti-corruption

The AAP chief promised to eradicate corruption from Chhattisgarh and enable transparent governance.

-For jawans

Arvind Kejriwal announced a Rs 1 crore honorarium for families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

-Job security

He promised to provide job security to all government employees across the state.

-Guarantee for farmers, tribals

 Kejriwal assured that his government would guarantee the welfare of farmers and tribals in Chhattisgarh, with further details to be disclosed in the upcoming election campaign.

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Rahul Gandhi to visit Raipur on Sept 2: AICC Incharge-Chhattisgarh

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Topics :Arvind KejriwalChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPCongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story