Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are coming thick and fast from the Election Commission of India, giving a slight edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Congress. Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the trends for 87 seats are out. In a heated battle, the BJP was leading on 46 seats, followed by Congress at 40 at 11:30 am. To come to power in Chhattisgarh, a party or coalition needs to win 46 seats. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is trailing in Patan at 11.27 am. He was leading from the seat minutes ago against nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel.



Chhattisgarh Congress's chief, Deepak Baij was trailing behind against BJP's Vinayak Goyal in Chitrakot seat.



Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Voter turnout at 76.31%



Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls.



Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 29 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. More than 6,400 voters in Chhattisgarh have decided to avail the Election Commission of India's vote-from-home facility introduced for people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40 per cent disability in the state assembly elections.



What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?



Congress gained a landslide victory in the Chattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, winning 68 out of 90 seats. Elected from Patan, Baghel took oath as the CM of the state on December 17. The BJP won 15 seats, 34 less than what it had secured in the previous Assembly polls.