Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Chhattisgarh polls: BJP will form govt with majority, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP will form govt with majority, says Raman Singh

The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am

Raman Singh, former Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 08:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the counting of votes for the legislative assemblies of four states--Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana--amidst tight security arrangements, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader, Raman Singh said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in the state with a clear majority.

The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to ANI, the senior BJP leader said, "The BJP will form a government with a clear majority in the state. We will have 42-55 seats in the state."

Lashing out at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged corruption, the BJP veteran said that the BJP manifesto, which "connected all the sections of society, will also have a bearing on the poll results in the state".

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to Monday, December 4, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.

The votes will counted for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan.

In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.

The polling in five states, which are in the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country, came months before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Chhattisgarh's Kanker to set an example via all women-led vote-counting

All set for vote counting for Chhattisgarh's 90 Assembly constituencies

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: All you must know before exit polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Assembly electionsAssembly pollsChhattisgarhBJPRaman Singh

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:09 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story