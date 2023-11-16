Chhattisgarh elections: Bemetara now a 'love jihad' hub, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Bemetara in Chhattisgarh has become the hub of "love jihad", and OBC daughters are becoming targets in the state.

During an election rally in Janjgir-Champa, Shah said, "Other Backward Class (OBC) daughters are becoming targets as Bhupesh kaka's government is sleeping."

The home minister further said, "Today (November 15) is Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. This is the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi named' Adivasi Gaurav Diwas' and began the tradition of celebrating it. I pay my tribute to the great freedom fighter."

Regarding the BJP government's formation in Chhattisgarh, Shah said, "In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Bhupesh kaka has been wiped out and the lotus is sure to bloom. Today, I was told by a journalist that even bookies have started saying that the Baghel government, which is involved in betting, is not going to return and a BJP government is going to be formed."

During his second rally in Saja on Wednesday, Shah said that BJP candidate Ishwar Sahu is a symbol of justice. "He is not merely a candidate. He is the symbol of our battle for justice. Communal bigots lynched Bhubaneswar Sahu, Ishwar Sahu's son, under the nose of the Bhupesh government. Bhupesh's men went to Sahu and offered him money and a job, asking him to drop his battle for justice, but he rejected the offers and said he wants justice for his dead son," said Shah.

Shah further added that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has surrendered to communal forces for the sake of the vote bank. "No one knows how many like Bhubaneswar Sahu were martyred but you never cared to give them justice. Your time ends here. Reverse counting begins," he said.

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases, with results declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will see voting on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.